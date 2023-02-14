FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 14 February 2023 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today released a new version of its Mentor Suite. This latest release, v2022.2, includes enhancements to Mentor’s Server, Client and CogniSense products to expand the breadth of analytics use cases with particular focus on 5G geo-analytics and optimization using advanced machine learning algorithms.

As the latest release of its Mentor Suite demonstrates, TEOCO is reaffirming its commitment to its global customer base by providing them with the applications to plan, optimize, monitor and troubleshoot their networks and deliver better quality services, while at the same time streamlining the processes required for this to happen. With current technologies here to stay and the fact that radio optimization processes must examine the radio network as a whole, TEOCO is also continuing to extend the support for existing and new technologies with new features and capabilities as it future-proofs the Mentor Suite for 5G and beyond.

Notable new features of the release include extending the range of geo-maps and analysis with new 5G uplink (UL) and downlink (DL) interference maps, additional 5G device capabilities analysis to support 5G network extensions activities and mobility health assurance, using 5G neighbor lists auditing. The release also includes a new FM Analytics application to enable quick correlation between RAN KPIs and equipment faults impacting the subscriber experience, connected to TEOCO’s Helix Fault Management or any other fault management solution through standard API.

“This latest release progresses our work in support of 5G network monitoring, analytics and optimization at a time when 5G networks are being rolled out more extensively across operators worldwide. Monitoring the service quality experienced by the users and being able to efficiently optimize network resources is crucial to the successful delivery of such roll out programs. CSPs can only do this with integrated solutions that leverage innovation. Our enhanced geolocation machine learning algorithms to bolster our network analytics and reduce the cost and need for drive tests, is a perfect example of this innovation,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO. “We are committed to providing our global customer base with state-of-the-art tooling for the optimization of their networks to meet the needs of tomorrow.”

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics, TEOCO products provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as 5G.

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of 5G investments and capitalize on new opportunities.

For more information please visit: www.teoco.com