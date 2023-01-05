Munich/Dubai - When Intersec opens its doors in Dubai from January 17 to 19, the German access specialist sesamsec will also be there. At booth SA-D18 in Hall C.2, visitors to the leading trade fair for the protection and security industry can find out about the company's products and solutions.

Intersec

The wide range of readers that sesamsec offers are designed to cover different requirements and areas of application for the access control industry. All readers are characterized by design diversity that allows them to be harmoniously integrated into any environment. The devices are also truly multi-talented when it comes to the technologies they support: almost all known LF and HF contactless technologies in the frequencies 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz are processed. This means that the readers can be used universally.

New services: access control with a future

As part of the trade show, sesamsec will also be presenting the company's new service offerings. Customers can outsource access control to the experts as part of a subscription model. With "Physical Access Control as a Service", or PACaaS for short, all the necessary components for operating an access control solution are made available via the cloud. All organizational aspects, such as the operation of the servers, the provision of storage space, software and updates, are handled by sesamsec. The solution is scalable and can therefore be easily adapted to changing requirements. With each model, customers receive location-independent access to their software and data, as well as detailed product documentation.

With its Professional Services, sesamsec provides targeted support for installers and partners. They can draw on the expertise of the access specialist when implementing a cloud-based access control solution.

