Rotkreuz, Switzerland: 27/04/23. The Infinigate Group, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, is proud to announce a fresh brand, incorporating a new logo, tagline, colours and font, reflecting both its heritage and expansion and leading into a new era, as a cybersecurity distribution powerhouse across EMEA.

The new brand expresses the Infinigate Group’s vision, the boundless opportunity the company sees in the market, symbolised by the infinity sign at the heart of the new logo, while the tagline announces our mission to spark growth for partners, vendors, employees and for the Infinigate Group.

Klaus Schlichtherle, Chief Executive Officer of the Infinigate Group, says: “The new brand heralds a significant milestone for us, as a company that has expanded considerably in recent years, uniting us all under the same mission. Our vision is characterised by accelerated growth and constant development, inherent in our brand promise for our channel and vendor partners and our employees. We have been growing at above market average rate for several years and we plan to continue to do so – with an expectation to reach our €5B revenue target by 2027.”

The logo is inspired by the fusion of human and digital, represented by the coral and dark blue respectively, conveying the dual approach the company prides itself on following, focused on leading-edge digital platforms and solutions, complemented by local and personal approach and human relationships.

“Creating our new brand identity started by working from our core philosophy - connecting people. We brought together a diverse set of representatives from around the Group and watched the sparks fly.” Wayne Gratton, Vice President Marketing at the Infinigate Group comments. “From the choice of font and lowercase letters to the squaring of the infinity symbol in the icon, the finer details of our logo all help convey our approachability and the blend of human and digital that makes Infinigate the brand it is.”

As part of the Infinigate brand launch, Vuzion is rebranding to Infinigate Cloud, an expert business unit specialising in secure cloud solutions.

Infinigate Cloud benefits from Vuzion’s 25+ years’ experience, Microsoft expertise and born-in-the-cloud deep technical heritage.

The Infinigate Group celebrated the launch of its new brand across Europe, together with employees, vendors and channel partners, with events taking place in multiple countries.

