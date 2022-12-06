Global awards platform for enterprise tech startups reveals 11th edition trailblazers

London, UK – December 6th, 2022 - The Tech Trailblazers Awards have unveiled the 2022 Tech Trailblazers winners and runners up with a glitzy virtual awards ceremony hosted by Founder Rose Ross. Members of the high-profile judging panel joined the online celebration to reveal the newest cohort of winners across the 15 different categories and 3 regional awards.

Many previous Tech Trailblazers Awards winners have gone on to large funding rounds, floating on the stock market, or being acquired by the likes of HPE, Microsoft and VMware. This year the winners have been heavily dominated by startups from the US.

As the first independent global awards program dedicated to the enterprise technology startup ecosystem, the Tech Trailblazers Awards recognises and rewards leading startups, innovations, and individuals from around the globe.

The 2022 enterprise category winners are:

Female CxO Trailblazer: Arti Raman, Founder and CEO, Titaniam, Inc. (USA)

Male CxO Trailblazer: Ariel Katz, Co-founder & CEO, H1 (USA)

Firestarter Trailblazers: SoSquared (UK)

The 2022 technology category winners are:

Artificial Intelligence Trailblazers: Pilot (USA)

Big Data Trailblazers: Zetta Genomics (UK)

Blockchain Trailblazers: Orbital (UK)

Cloud Trailblazers: Isovalent (USA)

Containers Trailblazers: Rafay Systems (USA)

Developer Trailblazers: Solo.io (USA)

FinTech Trailblazers: Zenerate (USA)

IoT Trailblazers: Memfault (USA)

Networking Trailblazers: Selector (USA)

Security Trailblazers: Noname Security (USA)

Storage Trailblazers: CATALOG (USA)

Sustainable Tech Trailblazers: Landgate (USA)

The 2022 Regional Cup winners are:

Hopper Cup (for The Americas): FigBytes (Canada)

Kesavan Cup (for Asia Pacific): VA Insight Software (Singapore)

Turing Cup (for EMEA): Orbital (UK)

The full list of winners and runners up can be found at www.techtrailblazers.com

A recording of the virtual awards ceremony can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/TTawardsceremony2022

Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards said; “Congratulations to our 2022 Tech Trailblazers! I am delighted that every year sees more and more entrants from around the world competing to win a Tech Trailblazers Award. We have also seen a marked increase in Female CxOs entrants which is very satisfying. We will continue to work on spotlighting these trailblazers in 2023.

This is our 11th edition which gives us over a decade to look back and see how our winners have benefitted from the exposure and credibility that an award from industry judges can bring. There have been many amazing entries again this year, truly earning their place in the Tech Trailblazers hall of fame! We’ll be keeping a keen eye on how these innovations continue to blaze a trail in 2023, and I eagerly await the #FoundersonFire podcast discussions with the winners soon!”

Shortlists for each category are chosen by the panel of leading IT industry experts, and winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and a public vote. Winners of the regional Hopper (Americas), Kesavan (Asia Pacific) and Turing (EMEA) awards have been determined by the highest number of public votes in each region.



Ross concluded: “The regional cups are very important as it ensures startups from all continents get recognition. We do still see the majority of the entrants from the US, which is not to be unexpected, but for 2023 we will be launching a number of initiatives with partners to encourage more startups from Europe, Africa and the APAC regions to put their hat in the ring.”

Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards is the only independent awards program dedicated to enterprise technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies, concepts and individuals in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.

