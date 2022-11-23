Samsung partners with top digital studio to bring global phenomenon 5-Minute Crafts® and animated brand TeenVee to European television devices

London, 23 November 2022 - TheSoul Publishing today announced its partnership with Samsung to bring several of TheSoul’s globally popular brands to Samsung TV Plus in key European territories. With the leading TV manufacturer’s service reaching 24 countries, the collaboration enhances TheSoul's global distribution to additional smart TV devices.

To continue its expansion of delivering free content to viewers across the globe, TheSoul Publishing is releasing both 5-Minute Crafts® and TeenVee as English- and Spanish-language versions on Samsung’s FAST service. The content will be introduced starting this month and continue to premiere through the end of the year.

TheSoul’s content will include 22-minute episodes delivered on two linear free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels across four territories. The programming will also be available as video-on-demand (VOD), offering a library of crafts, DIY, and animation videos to Samsung device owners – allowing audiences to view TheSoul’s content in a way that suits their preferences.

“We are extremely excited to launch TheSoul Publishing’s flagship brand, 5-Minute Crafts®, across Southern and Northern Europe and Benelux as well as TeenVee across Italy and Spain by year’s end. TheSoul’s universally popular content is a fantastic addition to the Samsung TV Plus line-up and we expect this will be the beginning of an ongoing partnership,” said Cristina Sala, Country Manager Samsung TV Plus, Italy.

TheSoul Publishing is the award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience. One of the world’s most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul reaches more than 1.5 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 20 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

“Whether inspiring families' creativity through crafts or entertaining with humorous animation, our content touches all demographics and global preferences. That’s why we are incredibly excited to bring our hugely popular channels to Samsung TV Plus, allowing our fans to watch our multi-language content directly on their Samsung TVs and devices,” said Jonathan Shrank, Head of Content Distribution at TheSoul. “We have no doubt that this new partnership will help our content connect with its intended viewers. TheSoul looks forward to our fans being able to view our entertaining videos whenever they want and wherever they happen to be.”

About the Channels

5-Minute Crafts®, the most-watched DIY digital brand in the world, with over 400 million social media subscribers.

In November, the English-language version of the universally-loved channel will be available on Samsung TV Plus in Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The Spanish-language version will launch in Spain in the upcoming months

TeenVee, which brings together the hugely popular Teen-Z and Avocado Couple into one super animated channel, with a combined total of over two billion views on YouTube in 2021.

In the upcoming months, the English-language version of TeenVee will be available in Italy on Samsung TV Plus.

The Spanish-language version will launch in Spain at the same time.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, no sign up, no additional device, or credit card needed. Preinstalled on all 2016 2022 Samsung SmartTVs, and available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets in select territories. Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers an ever growing number channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, as well as a video on demand library of your favourite movies and popular shows. The free, ad supported video service is available in the UK and 15 other European territories, all you need is an internet connection. For the latest on Samsung TV Plus, please visit samsung.com/tvplus.

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is the award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience.

One of the world’s most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than 1.5 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages, in 20 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From cutting-edge 3D technology, to eye-catching stop motion, from fun live-action to catchy music videos, from inspirational craft projects to vibrant animation, TheSoul Publishing’s portfolio of media brands has it all. TheSoul Publishing’s universe of well-known channels includes 5-Minute Crafts®, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La TV plus Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam and Polar.



Its most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts®, is the number one DIY digital brand in the world and the only brand to consistently rank among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels and among the Top-10 of all Facebook pages.

Current initiatives include expansion across social media, music, podcast and streaming platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili as well as the continued growth of its extraordinary global production team, to provide its fans more of the content they crave.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including top honors and nominations from the Webby, Shorty, Telly, Viddy, Streamy, Stevie and Lovie awards. The company was named ‘Digital Studio of the Year’ at Digiday’s 2021 Video & TV Awards and, most recently, was nominated for ‘Digital Team of the Year’ at The Drum’s 2022 Digital Industry Awards.

TheSoul Publishing is headquartered in Cyprus with an international production team spanning more than 70 countries and six continents. The company’s state-of-the-art studio facilities are located throughout Europe in Limassol, Cyprus, Riga, Latvia, and opened most recently in the city of Budapest.

For further information about TheSoul Publishing visit the website.