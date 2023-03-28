Munich - China and Germany have further deepened cooperation at a regional level with a Tiexi Day event being held in Munich Germany on March 27, 2023.

The event coincided with an economic forum on Cooperation in the name of the China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park.

Tiexi Day witnesses Sino-German Cooperation

With the theme of "China and Germany meeting, Seeing the Future", the event attracted more than 100 representatives from the public and business sectors of both sides to talk about industrial cooperation and seek future development opportunities between China and Germany.

The event has witnessed signing of 11 projects, including the digital transformation and upgrading project of China-Europe Digital Alliance, the culture and tourism project of Kaiyuan Zhouyou Group Germany, and the strategic cooperation project between Kemether Automotive Engineering Technology (Liaoning) Co.,Ltd and Automation W+R GmbH.

Speaking at the event, Lv Zhicheng, Mayor of Shenyang introduced the city’s convenient investment environment and superior industrial park policies, welcoming German enterprises to invest in Shenyang. He also promised to "serve and support every enterprise".



Chinese side also introduced the China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park at the event. The park focuses on the development of intelligent and high-end equipment, automotive manufacturing, industrial services, strategic emerging industries, and currently has more than 470 enterprises, including more than 80 German companies. In the year of 2022, the park completed above-scale industrial output value of 86.4-billion-yuan, fixed asset investment of 19.5 billion yuan.

Germany is China's largest economic and trade partner in the EU. The latest data from the German Federal Statistical Office shows that the bilateral trade volume between Germany and China reached EUR 297.9 billion in 2022, making China the most important trade partner of Germany for the seventh consecutive year.

Contact:

Yumeng Sun

+8624-23482128