Join Panasonic TOUGHBOOK to learn about the latest mobile solutions shaping the future of the sector and streamlining emergency service workloads.



BRACKNELL, UK. 20th February 2023 – The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK team will be helping emergency service leaders address their most pressing mobile challenges and trial the latest rugged mobile computing technologies at BAPCO 2023, at Coventry Building Society Arena on March 7th and 8th. Since its launch in 1993, the British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, known as BAPCO, has become known as the leading UK based Association for all professionals using or developing Public Safety technology.

A demountable Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 device in use with fire service workers

The latest Panasonic TOUGHBOOK solutions are helping emergency services across the country to bolster operational efficiency and increase ROI. In emergency response vehicles, TOUGHBOOK devices used as Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) have become the norm, delivering live updates to drastically reduce response times and deliver an increasingly efficient public service. Many UK&I fire, ambulance and police forces use TOUGHBOOK devices in specialist roles within their services, ranging from personal issue devices to essential in-vehicle tools.

From MDT solutions to personal issue tablets and handhelds, the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK stand will host the devices most popular within the industry. This includes the TOUGHBOOK G2, a commonly employed demountable rugged tablet within ambulance, fire and police services, and the TOUGHBOOK 33, a primary device in over 4000 frontline fire appliances, and deployed alongside other TOUGHBOOK solutions to make up over 80% of all UK frontline mobile fire devices.

“In the public sector, a well-considered mobile computing strategy has the power to radically improve response times and efficiency, effectively supporting emergency services and streamlining their workload,” said Peter Thomas, Strategy Manager for Public Sector at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. “BAPCO is a highlight in our events calendar, allowing us to work with customers directly to develop their digital strategies, offer technical advice, and answer any burning questions to ensure the right teams are paired with the right solutions. We look forward to spending valuable time with customers and partners and showcasing the latest and greatest rugged mobile computing tech for this sector.”

The Panasonic Toughbook stand will be E28. You can register for BAPCO for free here: https://bapco-2023.reg.buzz/website-button

Press Contact:

Megan Mackintosh

The Amber Group

megan@ambergroup.net

(+44) 07538813695



About Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today’s world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 56.40 billion (7,388.8 billion Yen) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Hiroyuki Nishiuma, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services – all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.



Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consists of the following business divisions:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

incorporating offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios. Business and Industry Solutions delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day. Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe is helping to make smart factories a reality with its wide range of automated solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information about the Mobile Solutions Business Division, please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/gb/en/product-groups/toughbook-homepage

Please visit Panasonic Connect Europe’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-connect-europe/