Broadband network operators can ensure a seamless smart home and business experience for their customers thanks to the release of two new multi-gigabit Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) devices today at the FTTH Conference in Madrid.

S&T Iskratel unveiled its Iskratel Innbox X24, a multi-gigabit XGS-PON Optical Network Terminal (ONT) that offers symmetrical upstream and downstream data rates of 10 Gbps. The speed of the internet connection on the ONT is verified by the integrated Ookla™ Speedtest.

Also showcased was the Iskratel Innbox M92, an EasyMesh™ compliant mesh Wi-Fi 6 access point that extends the availability of bandwidth-consuming services over the air with multi-gigabit coverage. The Innbox M92 supports the delivery of services such as multiple ultra-high-definition (UHD) IP TV streams.

“The COVID-19 pandemic proved that reliable broadband is paramount for remote working and learning, and with more businesses offering working from home or hybrid working, the market for faster and symmetrical Internet is continuing to expand,” said Mitja Golja, Director Business Development at S&T Iskratel. “With the rapid growth of devices inside the home and in offices, our new CPE devices can meet the demands of upstream and downstream data rates required in every corner of the smart home and business.”

The Iskratel Innbox X24 can operate as a bridge or router, offering a dual-box FTTH setup in both single or multi-operator deployments. In addition to a gigabit Ethernet LAN port, the Iskratel Innbox X24 has a 10-gigabit LAN port which supports multi-gigabit speeds of 2.5, 5, and 10 Gbps and provides an enhanced user experience. The device has an integrated fibre-termination unit (FTU), simplifying deployment and reducing operational expenditure.

The unique Iskratel Innbox M92 does not only function as an agent access point or a mesh controller but can utilise its gigabit Ethernet WAN to act as a home gateway, excelling in single-box ETTH setups and dual-box setups with FTTH or 5G FWA. While supporting 1,800 Mbps cumulative Wi-Fi data rate, Iskratel Innbox M92 delivers full gigabit throughput over dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and two gigabit Ethernet LAN ports. The device hosts the Innbox Premium Application Suite that enhances security and privacy of users and enables operators to increase revenue.

Both devices are fully compliant with the Code of Conduct on Energy Consumption of Broadband Equipment, featuring power consumption 30-35% below the limits set by the Code.

-ENDS-

ABOUT S&T ISKRATEL

With 75 years of experience, S&T Iskratel is the leading European provider of smart, safe and sustainable solutions for a better-connected world. Formerly known as Iskratel, the member of Kontron Group nurtures its own development and manufacturing centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia. More than a thousand employees develop high-quality products and support customers in over fifty countries worldwide. Dedicated to drive sustainable progress of society and improve quality of people's lives, S&T Iskratel delivers broadband solutions that continuously reduce operators' environmental impact and energy consumption.

pr@snt-iskratel.si

www.snt-iskratel.com