In its latest white paper, the benchmarking and testing expert analyzes the challenges of testing, the benefits of automated test solutions to help clients expedite time to market and maintain quality.

Detroit, MI – June 30, 2021 – For the first time, umlaut is offering a new Intelligent Human Machine Interface (HMI) Test System, a comprehensive test tool that allows customers to complete both remote and automated testing. With the emerging functionalities in infotainment systems and regular updates for HMI systems, increasingly more regular testing is required. Testing methods and solutions need to improve rapidly. This is why umlaut has developed an Intelligent HMI Test System (iHTS). It is an advanced testing solution that has been engineered by the leader in benchmarking and testing to add technology on top for device manufacturers.

iHTS

Two recent iHTS use cases include leading OEMs, clients of umlaut: One use case concerned the automate testing of Head Unit for a vehicle line. umlaut performed the testing of Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Media, and other apps. Another one put the focus on evaluating the performance of the OEM’s mobile app with all of its remote commands and functionalities, so umlaut uses iHTS to perform the mobile commands in an automated fashion and also validates the app’s status responses.

Furthermore, umlaut has conducted a comparative study “White Paper: Automated Test Framework for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Validation.” It clearly indicates switching to an automated testing solution brings higher reliability, while reducing cost compared to manual testing. It also shows further benefits of automated testing such as faster testing cycles resulting in less time to market for the launch of new products. In its white paper, umlaut analyzes the complexities and limitations of current HMI testing systems and shows how to overcome these limitations by seamlessly integrating technical concepts.

“The umlaut iHTS offers many significant benefits over the use of manual testing and other automated solutions”, explains Hakan Ekmen, US Managing Director. Ekmen continues: “Higher efficiency, reducing costs and time for both framework development and test execution make the umlaut iHTS the best solution for our customers.”

Test automation is key to success

Today, intelligent devices are everyday objects ranging from smartphones to infotainment systems in automobiles. In-vehicle infotainment systems have developed significantly over time. The introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in recent years has opened a new dimension to in-vehicle infotainment. The automotive infotainment market is predicted to reach USD $20.05 billion by 2026 according to Fortune Business Insights 2020. Colin Goldsmith, Managing Director of umlaut Product Solutions, describes further “with the rapid advancements in automotive technologies, specifically focused on the user interface (UI), innovative approaches are necessary to meet the demands of time to market and quality. iHTS is the platform that meets these demands with its unique balance between automated execution and end user interaction.”

For all of these devices, testing is a must. All products have to go through the testing cycle before launch, where they are subjected to all kinds of testing and validation. It is a systematic process, often elaborate and extensive, carried out to identify errors to evaluate the performance of a Device Under Test (DUT). Every minor change or update made to the system has to be tested. This can be tedious, especially when those resources, time and effort, can be invested into research and development to improve the product.

The iHTS provides a common platform to achieve test objectives, validate implementation, identify errors, verify quality, and test the user experience of the multiple devices under test. The solution allows clients to keep up with component level, integration level and production level testing milestones. With remote manual testing capabilities, the iHTS is a perfect tool to perform User Acceptance Testing (UAT). The advanced test automation capabilities facilitate faster testing cycles for Operational Acceptance Testing (OAT). Automating functional stability and reliability testing would improve efficiency and accuracy of the test cycles.

As manual testing is complex and requires companies to invest a lot of time and money on resources, automating parts of the testing process is rather a necessity than a luxury today. With the umlaut Intelligent HMI Test System which is proven to be more precise, reliable, faster and cost effective compared to other testing solutions currently available, device manufacturers can save time and cost.

View the full white paper here: https://www.umlaut.com/en/stories/the-new-intelligent-hmi-test-sytem-the-ihts

About umlaut

umlaut is a global, full-service, cross-industry, end-to-end company that offers advisory and fulfilment services to clients all over the world. In-depth domain expertise, broad practical knowledge and interdisciplinary collaboration allow them to add value, quality and focus to their clients’ organizations, services and products, in disruptive times in which industries are increasingly converging.

Within an able and agile collective of 20 consultancies and engineering firms spread across 50 locations all over the world, 4,200 specialized experts and engineers provide innovative solutions and help lead transformation across all industries, organizational cultures, structures and processes, while also proudly serving the public sector.

For more information please visit www.umlaut.com

