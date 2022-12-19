Trust in the leading martech company by the NBG, with 14 million euros loan

London, Athens, 19 December 2022 – Upstream, the global mobile marketing technology specialist, has secured a loan agreement of 14 million euros with the National Bank of Greece. The financing, which highlights the bank's support for the country's verdant and promising technology ecosystem, will be used to refinance Upstream's lending, on even more favourable terms, and support further expansion and technological development in mobile marketing.

Dimitris Maniatis, CEO, Upstream

The five-year loan agreement with the National Bank will be used to partly repay the loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) that Upstream secured in 2017 as the business grew and developed its commercial portfolio. In addition to the partial refinancing of the existing loan from the EIB, Upstream has also secured an extension on the maturity of the loan, amounting to 11 million euros, highlighting the European Bank’s confidence in Upstream and its long-term vision, with Upstream achieving favourable financing terms.

Vassilis Karamouzis, General Manager of Corporate and Investment Banking of the National Bank of Greece, said: "The Greek technology ecosystem is full of ideas and innovation, and with the right support can breathe new life into the country's economy. Upstream is a great example of native, exportable, and sustainable growth in the technology sector, being a company at the forefront of a global industry. The National Bank of Greece is proud to -through our special Structured Financing unit - support bold and innovative Greek businesses that are frontrunners in cutting-edge sectors."

"During the past years, we have worked methodically and decisively, during a pandemic and global crisis, to transform our company and remain firmly at the forefront of innovation. Over the last period, we have invested both in new technologies and our people. We have emphasized healthy growth, profitability, and responsible management,” said Dimitris Maniatis, CEO of Upstream. “It is a fantastic vote of confidence for Upstream and the Greek technology sector to have the support of the National Bank of Greece. I consider the backing from NBG to be an excellent omen for Greek entrepreneurship and the promotion of our country as one of the most attractive investment environments and a technology hub."

Argyro Banila, Head of Structured Financing at National Bank, added: "The National Bank of Greece continues to support productive Greek companies, especially those with increased export activity in technology, such as Upstream. These businesses are contributing to the creation of an even more favourable environment for development and attracting increased investments that will add value to the Greek economy."

"The success of the refinancing of our loan, with improved terms from a Greek banking institution and the continuation of the trust from the EIB, confirm we are on the right growth trajectory and strengthens our company's position for the future,” said Giorgos Serfiotis, CFO of Upstream. “I want to thank the executives of the National Bank for their exemplary cooperation, and the Upstream team that supported the financing project."

Upstream is a leading martech company in the fastest growing markets in the world. Its mobile marketing automation platform, Grow, unique in its kind, combines innovations in marketing automation and data, security from online advertising fraud, and multi-channel digital communication aimed at creating personalized experiences for end consumers. With more than 4,000 successful mobile marketing campaigns, the Upstream team helps its customers, leading brands around the world, communicate more effectively with their customers, increase digital sales and boost their revenue. Upstream solutions address over one billion consumers in more than 30 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

