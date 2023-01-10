Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been ongoing for more than ten months. Ukrainians are bravely defending their sovereignty, independence and freedom on all fronts – military, social and political. With the aim of highlighting these efforts as well as cementing and gaining additional support from Ukraine’s international partners, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host several events during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Besides the traditional Ukrainian breakfast discussion, the foundation will present the Ukraine is You project, and will again co-organize the Ukraine House Davos.

Ukraine is You invites guests to be Ukrainian for a moment, while warning that what is happening to Ukraine is equally a threat to others. It is an experience enabling others to share some moments of power experienced by Ukrainians defending freedom, in the face of the suffering that many Ukrainians were, and still are, subjected to, during the Russian aggression.

Project Ukraine is You

At the core of the project is an exhibition with film work from recently liberated Kherson, showing its beauty, as well as the threats and suffering resulting from the Russian siege. There is also a movie built from thousands of photographs and witness statements describing Russian war crimes in Ukraine, complemented by informative maps and statistics.

Complementing this experience, an ongoing 3-day discursive program brings together global thinkers, experts and people from the ground in Ukraine. They will discuss the assault on Ukraine, Russian war crimes and also the hope and empowerment of defending and reconquering life and freedom.

Ukraine is You is located at Promenade 59, Davos, a complementary event hosted on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, in a space shared with Ukraine House Davos.

The Ukraine is You project is organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine.

To join the opening on January 17, at 9:30 please register here: https://airtable.com/shrNlEhh0bX9SSb98

Details of the discursive program of the Ukraine is You project are available at the link: https://www.ukraineisyou.org/

Davos Ukrainian Breakfast Discussion on January 19th, is the traditional private event hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and EastOne, on the occasion of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.

To join the Ukrainian Breakfast Discussion on January 19 at 7:30, please provide your credentials here: https://airtable.com/shrWr0ysM12kwnWcC

Ukraine House Davos is organized by Horizon Capital, Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Western NIS Enterprise Fund.

#UkraineIsYouDavos #DavosUkrainianBreakfast

Instagram: @yes_ukraine

Twitter: @PinchukFund_en @yes_ukraine

Facebook: @VictorPinchukFoundation

YouTube: @PinchukFoundation

Contacts for media-inquires:

Nataliya Vovk

Communications Director

EastOne

Victor Pinchuk Foundation

+380672179677

Nataliya.vovk@eastonegroup.com

Notes to the editor:

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation, an international, private and non-partisan philanthropic foundation based in Ukraine, was established in 2006 by businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. It empowers the young generation to change their country and the world. Currently, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation implements numerous projects to help victims of the Russian assault on Ukraine, and to draw attention to Ukraine among international elites and wider audiences.

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation’s ongoing projects include, besides aid for victims of war in Ukraine among others, the following long-term projects and programs: the national project RECOVERY - to assist soldiers gravely wounded by war for rehabilitation, prosthetics and treatment, an all-Ukrainian network of neonatal centres, Cradles of Hope; the largest private scholarship program in Ukraine, Zavtra.UA; the WorldWideStudies scholarship programme for Ukrainian students studying abroad; the Veteran Hub, the first open space in Ukraine for veterans and NGOs dealing with veteran affairs; and the PinchukArtCentre, the most dynamic art centre in Ukraine and the region, which gives free-of-charge access to contemporary art to inspire new thinking. The Foundation supports the international network Yalta European Strategy (YES), a leading forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future and global context, as well as a crowdfunding platform to foster giving in Ukrainian society, dobro.ua.

Official website: pinchukfund.org