IoThink’s innovative IoT platform will create new opportunities for Wireless Logic customers to control connected devices, monitor fleets and analyse data

LONDON, UK – 23rd NOVEMBER, 2022 – Wireless Logic, the leading global IoT connectivity platform provider has acquired IoThink Solutions for an undisclosed sum. IoThink is an international software as service vendor, which provides tools for customers to quickly and easily build their own bespoke IoT solution. This agreement marks the latest step in Wireless Logic’s business expansion following the acquisitions of Mobius Networks and Jola in July.

Formed in 2016 and headquartered in France, IoThink is on a mission to simplify IoT. Its core offering is the Kheiron IoT Suite, which provides users with the required tools to quickly and easily build their own IoT platform. The fully customisable solution offers low-code development, over 750 pre-integrated devices, digital twin capabilities and templates for multiple use cases. In addition, Kheiron facilitates the management of information flows from different sources and allows integrators to interconnect with their own internal solutions under a single data format. Kheiron can adapt to different use cases to meet demand across different vertical sectors – from smart cities, buildings and industry, to retail and utilities.

Julien Dalmasso, Co-founder and CEO at IoThink Solutions commented: “Joining one of the world’s largest IoT Connectivity providers is a natural fit and a logical next step for us. Wireless Logic is a heavyweight in the IoT industry, as evidenced by its recent global momentum, partnerships and overall market success. Introducing our IoT enablement solution to Wireless Logic’s extensive customer base presents a huge opportunity. This milestone is testament to the hard work and dedication of the amazing team at IoThink. We are all very excited at the prospect of what we can achieve as part of the group.”

Jeremy Mirouf, Co-founder and CTO at IoThink Solutions commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Wireless Logic Group. This will enable us to accelerate the development of our IoT enablement capabilities for our 1,000+ customers across the globe, as well as introducing our own capabilities to Wireless Logic customers. Innovation is at our core, and we are passionate about delivering scalable, cost effective and user-friendly software solutions to simplify IoT. I am thrilled that Wireless Logic’s reliable and secure connectivity solutions will now be available to IoThink customers. This will provide our joint customer base with a horizontal ‘one-stop-shop’ to help speed up and simplify global IoT deployments.”

Oliver Tucker, CEO of Wireless Logic commented: “There are great synergies between Wireless Logic and IoThink Solutions, and this is an exciting acquisition for us, as it extends our reach to an adjacent part of the value chain. As IoT scales, the tools and solutions that IoThink offers are increasingly important to optimise any IoT project for maximum efficiency, and we are excited to bring these capabilities to our customers as they accelerate their own deployments. Similarly, our connectivity solutions will be a valuable addition to the Kheiron IoT Suite, helping customers decrease complexity and time to market. We look forward to working closely with the talented and innovative IoThink team.”

ABOUT IOTHINK SOLUTIONS

IoThink Solutions is an IoT software company offering a platform that supports several smart technologies. Its Industrial IoT solutions provide simplicity, visibility and independence for the remote monitoring, control and analysis of equipment and environments.

Kheiron IoT Suite, IoThink’s all-in-one IoT platform, is used by more than 6000 professionals around the world to monitor, control and analyse their data. For more information, please visit https://iothink-solutions.com/

ABOUT WIRELESS LOGIC

Wireless Logic is a leading global IoT connectivity platform provider that simplifies and automates IoT management for any device, anywhere. With more than 10 million IoT subscriptions active in 165 countries and direct partnerships with 50 mobile networks, Wireless Logic provides reach into more than 750 networks across the globe and delivers value throughout the IoT connectivity chain.

Its purpose-built platform offers a single window to securely connect and manage assets across any network and number of deployments. For customers, this serves to simplify supply chains, accelerate time to market, lower the total cost of ownership and deliver connectivity that just works.

As an entirely customer and market-driven organisation, Wireless Logic collaborates with its 25,000+ customers to help them innovate by providing industry expertise, service support and the most flexible, resilient and secure connectivity solutions in the market. Its broad sector expertise includes industry, agriculture, healthcare, security, transport, utilities and smart cities.

Wireless Logic is backed by Montagu Private Equity, one of the world’s leading private equity-backed investors, giving Wireless Logic Group unrivalled financial strength. For more information, visit www.wirelesslogic.com

