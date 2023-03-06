Wireless Logic strengthens geographical reach across Asia Pacific and the United States, and bolsters global service offering through a managed service provider for wireless network solutions.

LONDON, UK – MONDAY 6TH MARCH, 2023 – Wireless Logic, the leading global IoT connectivity platform provider has acquired Singapore-headquartered Blue Wireless, a global service provider for managed wireless solutions. This agreement follows the company’s 2022 acquisitions of IoThink Solutions, Mobius Networks and Jola, continuing Wireless Logic’s strategy of strengthening its global footprint, service offering and routes to market.

Blue Wireless Team

Blue Wireless was founded in late 2015 in Singapore with the single focus of delivering Wireless WAN Solutions to the enterprise. Since then, it has rapidly expanded in coverage and capabilities, becoming the first provider of Fixed Wireless Access services on a global scale. Its team of 70 professionals operates across six offices in Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States, offering 24/7 managed network connectivity for businesses across all industries – including energy, retail, logistics and the maritime sector.

With the acquisition, Wireless Logic not only strengthens its presence in Asia Pacific and the United States, but also enhances its product and service offering around fixed wireless access. Blue Wireless offers fixed-price LTE/5G connectivity in over 80 countries, underpinned by speed guarantees and service SLAs, making it an ideal underlay alternative for global SD-WAN deployments.

Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless, said: “This is a major milestone, and we are truly excited for the journey ahead. With the support of Wireless Logic, we will be able to accelerate our innovation and connectivity roadmap to benefit our customers and teams around the world, supporting new use cases while maintaining our hands-on service culture.”

Joop Gerlach, COO of Blue Wireless, said: “We will continue to deliver wireless network solutions to our global enterprise customers, only now it will be backed by Wireless Logic’s strong position in core Mobile IoT networking.”

Oliver Tucker, CEO of Wireless Logic commented: “We are hugely excited to announce our ninth acquisition in two years, as we continue to strengthen our global footprint and routes to market through the global service provider channel. We welcome the talented Blue Wireless team and look forward to setting new standards in the connectivity marketplace.”

ABOUT BLUE WIRELESS

Blue Wireless is the first global service provider for LTE/5G wireless connectivity solutions, with a single focus on helping enterprise customers succeed in a wireless world.

Born in Singapore in 2015, and with offices in Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, UK and the US, Blue Wireless delivers ultra-reliable and flexible connectivity solutions where traditional networks struggle – branches, stores, remote locations, IoT, and the maritime sector – by bringing together the latest LTE/5G technologies, built expertise, and hands-on team in more than 80 countries worldwide. Learn more: www.bluewireless.com

ABOUT WIRELESS LOGIC

Wireless Logic is a leading global IoT connectivity platform provider that simplifies and automates IoT management for any device, anywhere. With more than 10 million IoT subscriptions active in 165 countries and direct partnerships with 50 mobile networks, Wireless Logic provides reach into more than 750 networks across the globe and delivers value throughout the IoT connectivity chain.

Its purpose-built platform offers a single window to securely connect and manage assets across any network and number of deployments. For customers, this serves to simplify supply chains, accelerate time to market, lower the total cost of ownership and deliver connectivity that just works.

As an entirely customer and market-driven organisation, Wireless Logic meets its 25,000+ customers where they are to help them innovate by providing industry expertise, service support and the most flexible, resilient and secure connectivity solutions in the market. Its broad sector expertise includes industry, agriculture, healthcare, security, transport, utilities and smart cities.

Wireless Logic is backed by Montagu Private Equity, one of the world’s leading private equity-backed investors, giving Wireless Logic Group unrivalled financial strength. For more information, visit www.wirelesslogic.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Laurence Cooper or Evelyn Robinson

Finn Partners for Wireless Logic

Wirelesslogic@finnpartners.com

+44 (0)203 217 7060