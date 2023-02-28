At the summit, WSO2 will host discussions and demonstrations on the importance of delivering CIAM solutions to help organisations both secure and personalise CX

London, UK – 28th February 2023 – WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, will be participating in this year’s Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2023, London UK, as a premier-level sponsor at the InterContinental Hotel London (The O2) from the 6th to 7th March 2023. This year’s event will focus on the theme of: ‘Beyond IAM: Enable Identity-First Security’ - helping businesses unify identity to deliver secure and personalised omnichannel experiences. WSO2 will be running one Solution Provider Session and WSO2 customers Vitality and TomTom will be running independent case study sessions as part of the agenda.

Going beyond simple access management, WSO2’s CIAM helps organisations orchestrate access to multiple sources of siloed customer information to develop a unified view of their users. This enables the creation of personalised, engaging, and functional multi-experience apps across all their channels.

WSO2’s Vice President & General Manager - IAM, Geethika Cooray will be presenting a session on ‘CIAM Beyond Access Management, multi-experience apps, a unified customer view, and digital doubles’. During this session on Monday 6th March 2023 at 3:15 PM - 3:45 PM GMT, Geethika will discuss the importance of delivering the Customer Identity and Access Management solutions that enterprises need to create rich, trusted digital experiences that drive customer adoption, loyalty, and growth.

A further two sessions around customer experience with WSO2’s customers Simon Bradley, Service Architect at Vitality, a next-generation health, life and car insurer, and Hans van Leijen, Director of Applications at mapping and location technology company, TomTom will be conducted.

The session titled, “Case Study by Vitality: Vital IT and Why. Why and How Vitality Transformed the Most Important Step in the Customer Experience, the First Step”, will take place on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 3:45 pm GMT. This session will describe the transformation from a fractured legacy architectural landscape to an enterprise-grade CIAM, that meets the expectations of an increasingly technologically aware customer base, meets the business demands for agile and innovative solutions, and ensures that member data is always secure and accessible. Simon will share the key benefits achieved from implementing an API-first strategy.

WSO2 customer TomTom will present a session on ‘TomTom’s Journey to Right-Sized CIAM’ showcasing its industry-leading enterprise solutions. On Monday 6th March 2023 from 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM, GMT Hans will discuss the business’s reimplementation of an existing CIAM landscape with near-zero downtime. This allowed TomTom to overcome integration challenges and deliver efficient client usage, significant cost reduction, and simplification using a public cloud deployment.

Additionally, Geethika is available to meet with attendees at the exhibit hall, booth 103 to answer any follow-up questions or meet with anyone unable to attend the session. As a returning premier sponsor, WSO2 will be demonstrating how its CIAM Suite helps organisations orchestrate access to multiple sources of siloed customer information to develop a unified view of their users. Going beyond simple access management, this enables the creation of the most personalised, engaging, and functional multi-experience apps across all their channels.

WSO2’s CIAM suite is a developer-focused solution that simplifies creating unique and compelling digital experiences and minimises risks that can impede the success of CX programmes. Available as open source software, IDaaS/SaaS, or a private fully-managed hosted solution:

Asgardeo by WSO2 - Best for organisations that prefer a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivered CIAM solution. Asgardeo helps developers implement critical CIAM features within their CX applications in minutes. With instant-on capabilities, zero IT infrastructure requirements and minimal administration, Asgardeo makes it fast and simple to secure CX.

WSO2 Identity Server - Best for organisations that want ultimate control and choice over where and how their CIAM solution and their customer data is deployed. Identity Server is an API-driven, open-source CIAM solution that can be deployed on-premises or within customers’ chosen cloud environments such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.

WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud - Best for organisations that need the convenience of an externally managed service with the added benefits of single tenancy. WSO2 Private Identity Cloud provides a dedicated instance of WSO2 Identity Server that’s hosted in WSO2’s secure cloud environment and completely managed and maintained by expert staff.

- Ends -

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organisations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

###

PR Contact

Paula Elliott

C8 Consulting on behalf of WSO2

07894 339645

WSO2@c8consulting.co.uk