Munich, 23 May 2022 - The Munich-based technology company yoummday, a platform for 360-degree customer services, wants to grow further and position itself more closely to the capital market. On 1 May 2022, the first member was recruited for the newly founded Advisory Board: Carola Wahl, an experienced supervisory board member with many years of management experience in telecommunications and information technology, the insurance industry and retail, will support yoummday in its further expansion in the future as chair of the advisory board.

Carola Wahl is Executive Director at ÖBAG, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Österreichische Post as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Generali Schweiz and a member of the Advisory Board of powercloud GmbH, a B2B SaaS platform for the energy sector. Until 2019, Carola Wahl was responsible for strategy, innovation, data analytics, product development and marketing as a member of the Executive Board of AXA Switzerland. Prior to her time in the Swiss insurance industry, Carola spent twelve years at Deutsche Telekom, where she led the retail business back to growth and built up regional infrastructure sales for broadband and fibre connections. In previous roles at Deutsche Telekom, Carola Wahl was responsible for transforming the service organisation into a powerful sales channel with more than 4,000 employees.

Carola Wahl

"We are delighted that Carola Wahl is now on board with us as Chair of the Advisory Board," says Dr Klaus Harisch, founder and CEO of yoummday. "With her experience in both large international corporations and young technology companies, she successfully acts as a bridge builder between both worlds and contributes significantly to the growth of digital business models. In addition, she brings practical experience in sales, service and data - we couldn't have asked for a more suitable appointment."

With the new advisory board, yoummday is preparing for the structures and processes required for a possible future IPO. Dr Florian Heinemann, well-known start-up investor and general partner at Project A, will also take up his work as an advisory board member in May. Project A and Armira Growth had provided a joint investment of 30 million euros for yoummday's growth financing in February 2022.

Carola Wahl followed the appointment to the yoummday Advisory Board with full conviction: "I have been involved with yoummday's innovative New Work platform for quite some time and have become a real fan. The clear advantages over traditional call center operators and the great team inspire me. yoummday enables the provision of a customer support or telesales team for companies of any size and industry within a few hours."

With its platform and around 55,000 registered talents in 65 countries around the world, yoummday offers a pure work@home model that gives companies significantly more flexibility compared to hiring traditional call centers and saves 90 per cent CO2 per call center agent per year. The platform matches talents with clients who are a good fit based on their skills and requirements. This creates an excellent collaboration that significantly increases the quality of customer service at companies. The talents registered with yoummday also benefit from a high degree of flexibility, as they can freely arrange their working hours. At the same time, they earn considerably more than agents employed in a classic call center.

yoummday.com stands for "you made my day" and is an international platform for 360-degree customer services. The company, headquartered in Munich, was founded in spring 2016 by telegate and GoYellow founder Dr Klaus Harisch together with his sons Pablo and Lion. More than 55,000 talents are registered on the yoummday platform, handling customer services for companies of all sizes. yoummday employs over 200 permanent staff at its locations in Munich, Halle an der Saale, Berlin and Sofia.

