London, UK, December 14, 2022 - The Zeidler Group today announced that industry leader Rüstem Dagtekin has joined as Director - Product Owner, in the Reporting Services Division, based in Luxembourg. Mr. Dagtekin brings deep experience managing fund data and regulatory reporting solutions, including UCITS and PRIIPs production, costs, and risks calculations.

Most recently, Mr. Dagtekin served as the PRIIPs and MIFID cost and charges calculations subject matter expert at KNEIP- Deutsche Borse Group, where he was a pioneer in developing automated solutions to efficiently report and disclose MIFID and PRIIPs cost and charges figures. He has successfully developed and marketed his products throughout his career and has built an extensive client base.

Rüstem Dagtekin

“I am thrilled to join such an innovative firm as Zeidler where I can continue to transform manual workstreams into technology-driven, automated solutions that bolster efficiency and add value to clients,” said Mr. Dagtekin.

Zeidler’s Reporting Services Division simplifies regulatory reporting requirements with an end-to-end intuitive dashboard built to eliminate human error and manual processes, enabling asset managers to fulfil their regulatory reporting requirements digitally.

“We are pleased to welcome a talented professional like Rüstem to our global team,” said Zeidler CEO Arne Zeidler. “With his deep expertise in providing transaction costs and ongoing charges calculations and our transformational technology platforms, we are redefining legal value by building robust, automated solutions for our asset management clients.”

Mr. Dagtekin earned his M.S. in Banking and Finance from the Luxembourg School of Finance, an Executive M.S. in Corporate Finance from NYU Stern, a double M.S. in International Finance and industrial economics from the CEFI – University of the Mediterranean, Aix-Marseille II, and a B.S. in economics and corporate management from Nancy II University. He speaks and write on topics related to quantitative analyses, model validation, risk management and is fluent in English, and French, Kurdish, and Turkish.

About Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider revolutionising legal, regulatory, reporting and ESG services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships through its provision of innovative digital solutions and bespoke research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.

For more information, visit: zeidler.group.

Kunal Grover

KGrover@zeidlerlegalservices.com